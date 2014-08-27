NEW YORK Aug 27 The maker of the popular Grand
Theft Auto video games said Lindsay Lohan's lawsuit accusing it
of basing a character on her without permission is frivolous and
an effort by the actress to attract attention.
In papers made public on Tuesday in a New York state court
in Manhattan, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc called
Lohan's claim "so legally meritless that it lacks any good-faith
basis and can only have been filed for publicity purposes."
Take-Two wants to dismiss the July 1 lawsuit and have Lohan
pay its legal fees.
A lawyer for Lohan did not immediately respond on Wednesday
to requests for comment.
The 28-year-old "Mean Girls" star accused Take-Two and its
Rockstar Games unit of basing the Lacey Jonas character in
"Grand Theft Auto V" on her.
She said Jonas had a similar voice, image and clothing, and
was also chased by paparazzi, and that "multiple people" had
noticed a resemblance. Lohan's lawsuit seeks unspecified
damages.
Take-Two countered that Jonas did not look like Lohan, apart
from being young and blond.
It also said "expressive works" such as video games are
"fully protected" under the U.S. Constitution.
Lohan has starred in a number of hit movies including "The
Parent Trap" and "Mean Girls," but has in recent years become
known for multiple legal woes and visits to rehab clinics.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)