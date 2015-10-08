Oct 8 Celebrated Louisiana chef Paul Prudhomme, who helped popularize Cajun and Creole cooking in the United States and around the world, has died at age of 75, local TV broadcaster WWL reported on Thursday.

Prudhomme died after a brief illness, the TV station reported a representative from his restaurant as saying.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Will Dunham)