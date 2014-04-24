NEW YORK, April 24 Janet Yellen, the first woman
to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, pop star Miley Cyrus and Fox
News anchor Megyn Kelly were among the 41 women in the Time 100,
the most women ever included in the magazine's list of the
world's most influential people.
The list, released on Thursday, also includes the second
appearance of singer Beyoncé, who is featured on the magazine's
cover, and the seventh for former U.S. Secretary of State and
possible 2016 White House contender Hillary Clinton.
Lesser-known names including Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala and Kathryn Sullivan a former NASA astronaut and
current administrator of the U.S. National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration were both featured in the list.
"One of the more striking things about many of the women on
this year's list of the world's most influential people is that
being the first female or the youngest to triumph in a
particular field isn't even the most exciting part of their
story," Time staff said of the list, published on the magazine's
website Time.com.
The 41 women listed topped the previous record of 38 set in
2012.
Notable men included Russian President Vladimir Putin and US
President Barack Obama, brothers and influential conservative
donors Charles and David Koch, and former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
From the sports world, the NBA's first openly gay player,
Jason Collins, was joined by 17-year-old professional golfer
Lydia Ko, and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.
Indian politician Arvind Kejriwal won the Time 100 reader's
poll with over 260,000 votes.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Scott Malone and Phil
Berlowitz)