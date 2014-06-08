NEW YORK, June 8 Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, best known for his roles on "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live," remained in critical condition at a New Jersey hospital on Sunday after his limo bus overturned in a multi-vehicle crash that left another comic dead.

Two other people riding in the bus with Morgan, 45, were also in critical condition at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Center, according to hospital spokeswoman Zenaida Mendez.

A fourth passenger on the bus, comedian James McNair, 62, of Peekskill, New York, died at the scene, according to New Jersey State Police.

The comics were returning from a performance in Delaware around 1 am local time Saturday when a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of their chauffeured Mercedes limo bus near Cranbury Township, New Jersey, flipping it over.

The impact caused a chain reaction crash involving another truck, a sport utility vehicle and two other cars, said New Jersey State Police spokesman Gregory Williams.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Kevin Roper, 35, of Jonesboro, Georgia has been charged with death by auto, New Jersey State Police said. He could also face four counts of assault by auto, police said.

Morgan's assistant Jeff Millea said the two other hospitalized passengers were Ardie Fuqua and Harris Stanton. Hospital officials did not identify the passengers citing privacy laws.

Police were still investigating the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board was also sending investigators. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)