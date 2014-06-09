(Corrects number injured in limo bus with Tracy Morgan to 3
from 2, paragraph 2)
By Bruce Konviser
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 8 Actor and comedian
Tracy Morgan was still in critical condition, but more
responsive, on Sunday, after suffering injuries including a
broken leg and nose and several broken ribs in a deadly New
Jersey highway crash, his spokesman said.
Morgan, best known for his roles in "30 Rock" and "Saturday
Night Live" television shows, and three other people traveling
with him in a limo bus, were injured in the crash with a truck
that also killed comedian James McNair on Saturday.
"While Tracy remains in critical condition, he has been more
responsive today, which is an incredibly encouraging sign," his
spokesman, Lewis Kay, said in a statement.
"We expect him to remain in the hospital for several weeks.
His family is tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the
outpouring of love and support from his fans."
Kay said Morgan, 45, had suffered several injuries,
including a broken leg, femur and nose and several broken ribs
and that he had surgery on his leg.
McNair, 62, known by his stage name Jimmy Mack, of
Peekskill, New York, died at the scene, according to New Jersey
State Police.
The comics were returning from a performance in Delaware
around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a transport truck slammed into
the back of their chauffeured Mercedes limo bus near Cranbury
Township, New Jersey, flipping it over.
The impact caused a chain reaction crash involving another
truck, a sport utility vehicle and two other cars, said New
Jersey State Police spokesman Gregory Williams.
"The Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on
the turnpike, in the center lane, when the driver failed to
recognize traffic was slowing," he said.
"When he did notice the Mercedes bus in front of him, he
attempted to avoid collision by swerving to the left, but it was
too late."
A fifth passenger in the limo was lightly injured and
released from the hospital. Passengers in the other vehicles
were not hurt, Williams said.
DRIVER CHARGED
The driver of the truck, Kevin Roper, 35, of Jonesboro,
Georgia, turned himself in to authorities and was charged with
death by auto and four counts of assault by auto, a Middlesex
County Correction official said.
He was released from jail on Sunday after posting $50,000
bail, the official said. He is expected to face arraignment in
New Jersey early this week.
The limo driver, Tyrone Gale, said on Facebook there was
nothing he could do to prevent the crash.
"I can only say feeling helpless on the highway was very
hard to take," he wrote. "There was nothing I could do but
scream at times."
State police said the two other injured passengers were
comedians Ardie Fuqua and Harris Stanton.
The Mercedes limo bus owner, Atlantic Transportation
Services, released a statement of condolences to McNair's family
and those hurt in the crash.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Saturday one of its
trucks was involved in the collision, which is under
investigation by police and the National Transportation Safety
Board.
"We are working quickly to understand what happened and are
cooperating fully with law enforcement to aid their
investigation," said Bill Simon, chief executive of Walmart U.S.
Morgan is one of the best-known black comedians in the
United States, using humor to spotlight racial prejudices.
The New York City native left the cast of Saturday Night
Live in 2003 after seven years on the show. He went on to star
in the sitcom "30 Rock" for seven seasons alongside Tina Fey and
Alec Baldwin.
Morgan has three sons with his first wife, Sabina Morgan,
and is engaged to Megan Wollover, with whom he had a daughter in
2013.
Sabina Morgan told the New York Daily News she and Morgan's
sons were shaken by the accident.
"It's like I'm in a nightmare," she said.
Word of the crash prompted an outpouring of sentiment on
social media.
"Get better fast ... You have most positive thoughts,"
tweeted actor and director Henry Winkler.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in New York and
David Jones in New Jersey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and
Clarence Fernandez)