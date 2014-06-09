(Adds details on crash, Morgan's career; adds byline)
By Bruce Konviser and David Jones
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 8 Actor-comedian Tracy
Morgan is in critical condition in hospital but was more
responsive a day after he was badly hurt in a deadly New Jersey
highway crash, his spokesman said on Sunday.
Morgan, who gained fame as a member of the "Saturday Night
Live" ensemble before co-starring on the hit NBC television
comedy "30 Rock," was injured when a tractor-trailer rear-ended
the limousine bus he was riding in early on Saturday with four
other passengers.
Fellow comedian James McNair was killed in the wreck. Two
other comics - Ardie Fuqua and Harris Stanton - were also in
hospital with severe injuries, while a fifth passenger, Morgan's
assistant, Jeff Millea, was treated for minor injuries and
released, police and hospital officials said.
The group was returning from a performance in Delaware at
around 1 a.m. when the big rig slammed into the back of their
chauffeured Mercedes bus near Cranbury Township, New Jersey,
flipping it over.
The impact caused a chain-reaction crash involving a second
truck, a sport utility vehicle and two other cars, said New
Jersey State Police spokesman Gregory Williams.
McNair, 62, known by his stage name Jimmy Mack, of
Peekskill, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene, according
to New Jersey State Police. Nobody but the four other passengers
from the limo bus were taken to the hospital, authorities said.
Morgan's spokesman, Lewis Kay, said the 45-year-old
performer suffered several injuries, including a broken leg, a
broken nose and several broken ribs and had undergone surgery on
his injured leg.
"While Tracy remains in critical condition, he has been more
responsive today, which is an incredibly encouraging sign," Kay,
said in a statement. "We expect him to remain in the hospital
for several weeks. His family is tremendously overwhelmed and
appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his
fans."
DRIVER CHARGED
Williams said the tractor-trailer rammed into the rear of
the limo bus after the truck driver failed to realize in time
that the traffic in front of him was slowing down.
The truck driver, Kevin Roper, 35, of Jonesboro, Georgia,
turned himself in to authorities and was charged with death by
auto and four counts of assault by auto, a Middlesex County
Corrections official said.
He was released from jail on Sunday after posting $50,000
bail, the official said. He is expected to face arraignment in
New Jersey early this week.
The limo driver, Tyrone Gale, said on Facebook there was
nothing he could do to prevent the crash.
"I can only say feeling helpless on the highway was very
hard to take," he wrote. "There was nothing I could do but
scream at times."
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Saturday one of its
trucks was the tractor-trailer involved in the collision, which
is under investigation by police and the National Transportation
Safety Board.
"We are working quickly to understand what happened and are
cooperating fully with law enforcement to aid their
investigation," said Bill Simon, chief executive of Walmart U.S.
Morgan, a native New Yorker known for his comedic commentary
on racial stereotypes, left the "Saturday Night Live" cast in
2003 after seven years on the show and went on to play a
parodied version of himself as the character named Tracy Jordan
on "30 Rock" for seven seasons.
He earned an Emmy nomination as outstanding supporting actor
for his role on the show, which starred Tina Fey and Alec
Baldwin, in 2009, the same year his book, "I Am the New Black,"
was published.
Morgan has three sons by his previous wife, Sabina Morgan,
and is engaged to Megan Wollover, with whom he had a daughter in
2013.
Sabina Morgan told the New York Daily News she and Morgan's
sons were shaken by the accident.
"It's like I'm in a nightmare," she said.
Word of the crash prompted an outpouring of sentiment on
social media.
"Get better fast ... You have most positive thoughts,"
tweeted actor and director Henry Winkler.
