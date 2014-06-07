NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 7 A truck driver from Georgia was charged on Saturday with causing a crash between his semi-trailer and a van that killed a comedian and critically injured comic actor Tracy Morgan, U.S. prosecutors said.

Kevin Roper, 35, was charged with one count of death by auto and four counts of assault by auto, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said. Morgan remains hospitalized in critical condition.

