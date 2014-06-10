(Recasts lead, adds Morgan TV show update)
By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK, June 10 A witness to a collision on a
New Jersey highway that critically injured comedian Tracy Morgan
and killed one of his associates described it as a "terrible
accident" in a 911 call, according to audio recordings released
on Tuesday.
"The car flipped. It's on its side," the unidentified woman
also told an emergency operator moments after the crash early on
Saturday in which a Wal-Mart tractor trailer slammed into a
limousine van carrying Morgan and several other people.
"There was an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike. It
happened behind us," another caller said in 911 recordings
released by the New Jersey State Police.
Morgan, 45, best known for his roles on "30 Rock" and
"Saturday Night Live," and two other people riding in the van
remained in a critical-care unit on Tuesday, said a spokeswoman
at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Center in New
Brunswick, New Jersey.
Comic James "Jimmy Mack" McNair, 62, a writing partner of
Morgan who was also in the van, died at the scene.
A fifth passenger was lightly hurt and released from the
hospital.
Morgan's injuries included a broken leg, nose and ribs. He
underwent surgery over the weekend, his spokesman Lewis Kay said
in a statement Monday.
Kay dismissed online rumors that Morgan's leg had to be
amputated. "Rumors about amputating his leg are completely
fabricated," the statement said.
Morgan was scheduled to start shooting 10 episodes of a new
half-hour comedy show in August, the Untitled Tracy Morgan
Project, for Twenty-First Century Fox's cable network
FX. The show was slated to air in January 2015 on FXX channel,
the sister channel of FX.
"The only thing we are concerned with is the health and
recovery of Tracy Morgan and the victims of this tragic
accident. We will support Tracy and his family in every way
possible throughout his recovery," the network said statement on
Tuesday.
"At the point when Tracy has recovered and decides that he
is ready to go back to work, his show will be waiting for him."
The driver of the Wal-Mart truck, Kevin Roper, 35, has been
charged with vehicular homicide and injury by auto for operating
his commercial vehicle after not having slept for more than 24
hours, resulting in the fatal crash, according to prosecutors.
He is due to appear in Middlesex County Superior Court on
Wednesday.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Tuesday that its 7,175
drivers meet some of the highest safety standards in the
industry.
So-called drowsy driving, or driving with too little sleep,
causes more than 100,000 crashes a year, resulting in 40,000
injuries and 1,550 deaths, according to the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, additional reporting by Piya
Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Beech, Gunna Dickson and Leslie
Adler)