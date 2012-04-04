* Three people hospitalized

* TV footages shows shrieking students

By R.T. Watson

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 4 Santa Monica College is investigating reports that as many as 30 people were pepper-sprayed by campus police during a student protest of fee increases at a Board of Trustees meeting, school officials said on Wednesday.

Two people who were overcome by the caustic spray during Tuesday night's clash, and a third who complained of having difficulty breathing afterward, were taken to hospitals, according to Captain Judah Mitchell of the Santa Monica Fire Department.

He said about 30 people, mostly students, complained of being sprayed, but only five submitted to examination or treatment at the scene by paramedics. The spray was used while about 200 people were present at the meeting, he said.

Footage of the incident on local KTLA television news showed dozens of shrieking students clutching their hands over their eyes pushing their way past police as they tried to flee through a hallway.

"I was standing outside the Board of Trustees meeting asking a police officer if he could go inside and ask if they could move the meeting to a bigger room and out of nowhere, I breathed in and there was this pepper smell," Marjohnny Torres-Nativi, 22, a member of the student government, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Then I saw police officers tackle the (student) vice president in front of me, while she was already crying because she was already pepper-sprayed," he said. "I saw people on the floor choking."

One student told KTLA that the protest was peaceful, adding: "I don't think anything justifies the use of pepper spray."

A counselor at the college, Patti Del Valle, said the students were demonstrating against a two-tiered fee system due to go into effect this summer that would significantly raise the cost of attending the community college.

She said campus police tried to limit the number of students inside the board meeting room to about 12 or 13 people, as some students shouted "Shame on you" to the trustees.

After the pepper spraying, the board reconvened "for a good hour" and heard complaints from about 20 protesters, Del Valle said.

"This matter is clearly under investigation" by the college, campus spokesman Bruce Smith told Reuters. "This is a Santa Monica College Police Department issue," he added. "Nobody has been placed on leave at this point."

He declined to comment on the circumstances of the pepper-spraying incident, or on the number of people affected, saying, "Our focus was on maintaining order, maintaining safety." He said the college would be issuing a statement later in the day.

In a similar incident in November, campus police at the University of California, Davis, pepper-sprayed a group of student protesters during an anti-Wall Street demonstration in a confrontation captured on video and widely broadcast on TV and the Internet.

The UC Davis chancellor came under heavy fire for that incident, and a report on the investigation was due for release later this month. (Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Vicki Allen)