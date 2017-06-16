June 16 Companies with big operations in Texas's Permian shale region rose sharply in late 2016, but have pulled back in 2017 as oil prices have come under renewed pressure. The following is a list of 10 major Permian players: Name RIC YTD pct P/E ratio change Callon Petroleum CPE.N -29.9 14.1 Centennial Resources CDEV.O -23.8 49.0 Concho Resources CXO.N -8.3 62.7 Diamondback Energy FANG.O -11.5 16.4 Energen EGN.N -5.9 42.0 Laredo Petroleum LPI.N -19.2 17.8 Parsley Energy PE.N -20.9 28.2 Pioneer Natl Rscs PXD.N -8.5 58.5 RSP Permian RSPP.K -24.6 26.4 WPX Energy WPX.N -33.2 N/A S&P 500 Energy .SPNY -12.7 17.8 (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Marguerita Choy)