* Jill Kelley identified as long-time friend of Petraeus
family
* Reported threatening emails to FBI
By Rick Rothacker and David Ingram
Nov 11 New details emerged on Sunday about the
extramarital affair that abruptly ended the career of CIA chief
David Petraeus, including the identity of a second woman whose
complaints about harassing emails from the woman with whom he
had the relationship, Paula Broadwell, prompted an FBI
investigation.
A person familiar with the investigation identified the
second woman as Jill Kelley, a long-time friend of the Petraeus
family and a Tampa, Florida volunteer social liaison with
military families at MacDill Air Force Base.
Kelley went to the FBI after receiving threatening emails
that eventually were traced to Broadwell, law enforcement and
security officials have said, prompting an investigation that
turned up evidence that Petraeus and Broadwell were having an
extramarital affair.
"We and our family have been friends with General Petraeus
and his family for over five years. We respect his and his
family's privacy and want the same for us and our three
children," Kelley said in a statement obtained by ABC News.
Broadwell has not been available for comment and both the
FBI and CIA have declined public comment on the matter.
Petraeus has made no public comment since he announced his
resignation on Friday.
The affair has raised questions about whether U.S. national
security was ever at risk and the timing of law enforcement and
intelligence officials' revelation of the matter to the White
House, as well as who knew about the investigation before last
week's presidential election.
Meanwhile, a former spokesman for Petraeus during his time
as an Army general has said the affair with Broadwell, an Army
reserve officer who co-authored a glowing biography of him,
began after Petraeus retired from the Army in August 2011 to
lead the spy agency and ended four months ago by mutual consent.
Retired Colonel Steven Boylan, who was Petraeus' spokesman
in Iraq and has spoken to the general since he resigned at the
CIA, downplayed the question of whether U.S. security had been
at risk. He said Petraeus never gave Broadwell classified
information or communicated with her via his government email.
"My understanding is that she was only at the CIA twice. And
at no time, based on conversations with him, did he provide her
classified information, nor did she receive anything from him in
that manner," Boylan said in an interview.
"My understanding is that they mutually determined that it
was time to end it," he said, adding that Petraeus "knows he
made a huge mistake" and is now trying to focus on his family.
"It wasn't right. And it was done. That was about four months
ago."
A law enforcement official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said Petraeus was first interviewed in connection
with the FBI investigation during the week of Oct. 28, about a
week after Broadwell was questioned. The FBI informed Petraeus'
boss, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, in the
early evening of Election Day, Nov. 6.
Senior U.S. officials said Clapper then informed the White
House's National Security Council staff of the issue and
Petraeus' intention to resign on Wednesday, the morning after
President Barack Obama was re-elected to a second four-year
term. Obama was informed later that day, they said.
"EXTREMELY POOR JUDGMENT"
Petraeus, a widely admired soldier-scholar credited with
turning around the U.S. war in Iraq and who led NATO and U.S.
troops in Afghanistan, announced his resignation in a letter to
the CIA workforce on Friday, acknowledging "extremely poor
judgment" in having an extramarital affair.
The person familiar with the investigation said Kelley
initially approached a Florida field office of the FBI - not FBI
headquarters - with a complaint of cyber-harrassment. She had
received numerous intimidating emails from a handful of
different, opaque pseudonymous addresses.
The nature of the emails, according to the source, who was
briefed on their contents, was "I know what you're doing" and
similar suggestions that someone was onto Kelley. There was no
explicit threat of violence.
Upon tracing them, the FBI found out that Paula Broadwell
was behind them, this source said. They also found
correspondence between Broadwell and Petraeus leading to the
revelation of an affair between them.
High-level Justice Department officials were informed in
late summer 2012 of an ongoing investigation involving Petraeus,
according to a law enforcement official. This source would not
name the Justice officials or say whether Attorney General Eric
Holder was among them.
The Justice Department followed long-standing policy by not
revealing the investigation to anyone outside the department,
such as White House or congressional aides, this official said.
It would be inappropriate and unfair to do so, and it might
jeopardize any potential prosecution, the official added.
As the investigation moved into the fall, the focus was
potential cyber-harassment by one woman against another woman.
Petraeus was thought of by investigators as a potential
witness or party to the investigation, but he was never a target
of investigators. Prosecutors considered whether the conduct in
question constituted a crime of cyber-harassment under the law.
During their interviews with investigators, Broadwell and
Petraeus both admitted to the affair, the official said. After
the interviews, prosecutors decided they likely would not bring
charges, based on the available evidence.
Another U.S. government official said the FBI investigation
into the emails was fairly straightforward and did not require
obtaining court orders to monitor the email accounts of those
involved, including the personal email account of Petraeus.
Rather, the official said, investigators reviewed the emails
that Kelley had brought to their attention.
"There wasn't a court order," the government official said,
adding that that action would have been a last resort when other
avenues had been exhausted.
A source close to the Petraeus family confirmed that Kelley,
who is 37 according to published reports, and her husband, Scott
Kelley, a Tampa cancer surgeon, became friends with Petraeus
when he was stationed at MacDill from 2008 until 2010 as
commander of the U.S. military's Central Command, which runs
operations in the Middle East and South Asia.
The Kelleys later visited the Petraeuses in Washington while
on a trip to visit relatives.
The Kelleys did not answer phone calls to the number listed
for the family's mansion-style home on Tampa's exclusive
Bayshore Boulevard, close to the military base.
The Kelleys made the VIP guest list at military functions at
MacDill and also hosted Petraeus and his wife at their home in
2010, for the city's annual Gasparilla pirate parade, according
to a report at the time in the Tampa Bay Times.