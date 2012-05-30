(Adds table, API report comparison)

WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. oil demand in March was weaker than expected, falling more than 6 percent from a year ago, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.

The Energy Information Administration said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report that oil demand for the world's top consumer dropped to 18.020 million barrels per day in March, which was 194,000 bpd lower than previously estimated.

Demand was off by a 1.228 million bpd, or 6.38 percent, from the 19.248 million bpd posted for the month last year.

U.S. gasoline consumption was revised up slightly to 8.633 million bpd, but was still down 1.34 percent from March 2011.

The EIA's demand figures for March stand in stark contrast to the American Petroleum Institute's figures for the month. In a report released last month, API said oil demand fell just 1.3 percent from a year ago in March, while gasoline consumption actually climbed 3 percent.

EIA said demand for distillate fuels tumbled 12 percent from a year ago to 3.514 million bpd in March, while jet fuel use was down 0.5 percent at 1.382 million bpd.

EIA Monthly Demand Data

(In millions of barrels per day)

Prev Est *********Change vs*************

March Prev Est Yr Ago Yr ago pct Gasoline 8.633 8.569 0.75% 8.750 -1.34% Distillate 3.514 3.584 -1.95% 3.993 -12.00% Jet Fuel 1.382 1.343 2.90% 1.389 -0.50% Residual 0.416 0.376 10.64% 0.547 -23.95% Total 18.020 18.214 -1.07% 19.248 -6.38%

*This chart compares the latest monthly EIA petroleum supply report with the previous weekly report and final year ago numbers. The EIA's monthly report always differs from the weekly report as the monthly reflects data supplied from all U.S. energy companies, while the weekly report surveys the biggest companies representing about 90 percent of the market. The total demand number reflects many petroleum products beyond gasoline, distillate, jet fuel and residual fuel listed in the table. NOTE-U.S. year-on-year oil demand changes:

Feb 2012 -0.7 pct Jan 2012 -4.5 pct Dec 2011 -5.0 pct Nov 2011 -1.3 pct Oct 2011 -2.2 pct Sept 2011 -3.3 pct Aug 2011 -2.6 pct July 2011 -4.0 pct June 2011 -1.3 pct May 2011 -2.7 pct (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and David Gregorio)