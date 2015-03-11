Consumer watchdog Public Citizen has called on
U.S. health regulators to withdraw a proposal that would allow
pharmaceutical companies to distribute medical literature
suggesting a drug's risk is less than stated on the label.
In a letter released on Wednesday, the organization urged
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell to withdraw
the proposal, saying pharmaceutical companies could "sell more
drugs by making them seem safer than FDA has judged them to be."
Last June the Food and Drug Administration proposed allowing
the distribution of new risk information about approved drugs,
saying that a drug's safety profile "evolves" as exposure to the
product increases.
The FDA said it would allow distribution of new information
in medical journals showing that the severity or frequency of a
side effect is lower than described on the product label. The
new data could even "call into question a causal relationship
between a drug and an event in the approved labeling."
Companies would not be allowed to distribute literature
about newly identified risks or information that shows an
already identified risk is more serious than stated on the
label. Such information would need to be reviewed by the FDA and
potentially included in the label.
The proposal, critics say, would strip all meaning from
current laws requiring FDA approval of a drug's label, which
includes its risks, benefits and other prescribing information.
HHS said it would respond to Public Citizen's letter.
"Secretary Burwell appreciates hearing from stakeholders," a
spokesperson said. "The FDA is currently reviewing and
considering all comments received from the dockets on the draft
guidance."
An FDA spokeswoman said the agency "does not have any
specific timeline to share" on when its review might be
complete.
The FDA requested public comment on the proposal and has not
yet issued final guidance. Public Citizen obtained copies of
1,771 public comments under an open records request and made
them available publicly. Of those comments, roughly 99 percent
oppose the proposal.
"This is a misguided FDA proposal that could result in
physicians relying not on approved warning labels but on
information provided by drug companies that may be more
concerned with profits than patients," wrote one commentator.
Another said "drug reps stretch the truth more than enough."
Yet another asked: "How can this be considered in any way? Where
I come from you do not let the fox in the hen house."
Among supportive comments, Public Citizen drew attention to
one from the Medical Information Working Group, representing big
drug companies including Allergan Inc, Amgen Inc
, Pfizer Inc and GlaxoSmithKline Inc,
who argue they should be allowed to distribute the literature
under the First Amendment.