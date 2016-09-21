By Bill Berkrot
| Sept 21
Sept 21 The Medicines Co on Wednesday
said it will receive up to $132 million in U.S. government
funding for development of new antibiotics to fight
drug-resistant infections, seen by health officials as a
critically important need.
Under terms of the agreement, the company said it will
receive $32 million in initial funding from BARDA, the
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a
division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Medicines Co would be eligible to receive up to an
additional $100 million over five years if BARDA exercises all
of its options to extend the partnership, the company said.
"Our new partnership with BARDA will allow us to advance the
next generation of urgently-needed antibiotics for the most
serious drug-resistant infections," Medicines Co research chief
Michael Dudley said in a statement.
BARDA on Wednesday also announced a partnership with Roche
worth up to $151.6 million over five years as it seeks
to provide incentives to drugmakers for antibiotics development.
Antibiotic resistance and the emergence of so-called super
bugs, caused by widespread overuse of antibiotics and the
natural ability of bacteria to evolve, are seen as global health
threats.
Development of new drugs has lagged because antibiotics are
not nearly as profitable as other medicines and aggressively
marketing them would only exacerbate the overuse problem.
"The return on investment for companies pursuing development
of new antibacterial drugs just isn't there. Our investments in
this space ... are really keeping the companies that are doing
this at the table," Joe Larsen, BARDA's acting deputy director,
said in a telephone interview.
"Everything that BARDA is doing right now lowers the cost of
research and development," Larsen said, adding that the agency
prefers to forge partnerships with companies that have a
portfolio of antibiotics in development to improve the odds of
success.
BARDA, which signed a similar deal with GlaxoSmithKline
in 2013, previously helped fund development of
Carbavance, for which Medicines Co expects to file for U.S.
approval next year. It is intended to treat serious
gram-negative infections, such as complicated urinary tract
infections and other infections caused by carbapenem resistant
Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE.
Gram-negative bacteria, which are increasingly resistant to
most antibiotics, can also cause pneumonia, bloodstream
infections, wound infections and meningitis.
Some 23,000 U.S. deaths annually are caused by
treatment-resistant bacteria, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention. About half of CRE bloodstream
infections are fatal.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by G Crosse)