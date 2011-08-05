PHILADELPHIA Aug 5 A US Airways LCC.N Boeing 757 with 157 passengers on board was evacuated on Friday at Philadelphia International Airport because of what airline officials called a "non-specific threat."

US Airways spokeswoman Liz Landau said the aircraft was preparing for departure to Anchorage, Alaska, after having arrived from Glasgow, Scotland, when Transportation Security Administration officials ordered the plane evacuated and moved to a remote location away from the terminal.

Landau did not have any details on the nature of the threat or its source, but said the aircraft was being inspected. (Reporting by Dave Warner; editing by Chris Michaud and Cynthia Johnston)