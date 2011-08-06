(no bomb found)
PHILADELPHIA Aug 5 A US Airways LCC.N Boeing
757 carrying 157 passengers was evacuated on Friday at
Philadelphia International Airport because of a bomb threat but
was later cleared for departure.
FBI special agent J.J. Klaver said bomb-sniffing dogs found
nothing illegal on the aircraft after passengers bound for
Anchorage, Alaska, were taken off the flight in what he called
"an abundance of caution."
Klaver said a letter had been received in London about the
plane, which had earlier flown to Philadelphia from Glasgow,
Scotland. A federal official with knowledge of the situation
said the letter had claimed there was a bomb on board.
The letter was not received by American officials until
after the flight from Glasgow had landed in Philadelphia.
US Airways spokeswoman Liz Landau said the Transportation
Security Administration ordered the passengers off the
Alaska-bound subsequent flight. It also ordered the aircraft
taken to a remote area of the airport to be searched.
The plane was cleared for departure more than two hours
after it was evacuated.
Klaver said officials were unsure to whom the letter was
sent, whether to the police in London or to the airline. It
ended up, however, with Scotland Yard.
"It was never deemed as particularly credible," Klaver
said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bill Trott)