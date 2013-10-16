Oct 16 Philadelphia's cash-starved school
district will get $45 million from the state of Pennsylvania
after Governor Tom Corbett said on Wednesday that he would
release the funds, which were being held until teachers made
concessions in a new labor contract.
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers still has not
announced a new contract after their previous one expired on
August 31.
But Corbett said he was handing down the money, previously
approved by state lawmakers, after Philadelphia schools'
Superintendent William Hite sent a letter on Tuesday to the
state's education department that outlined reforms implemented
since the beginning of the school year.
Based on those changes, Corbett said in a statement, he
decided that the school system had made enough fiscal,
educational and operational progress for the funds to be
released.
"The reforms... are critical to the district's ability to
better manage costs, ensuring that any new money that goes to
the district gets spent on things that will improve the quality
of education for students," Corbett said.
Philadelphia's 134,000 public school students began the
current school year as the district's long-simmering financial
crisis threatened to come to a head.
A last minute promise for a $50 million loan from the city
allowed school officials to rehire about 1,000 of the 3,800
teachers and staffers it previously laid off because of budget
cuts.
Corbett spokesman Jay Pagni said that contract concessions
from teachers was just one of several changes the state wanted
to see before releasing the funds.
"It is not about one thing or the other," Pagni told
Reuters. "It is a demonstrative commitment by the school
district. It was a comprehensive plan."
One big change the school district made, according to Hite's
letter: suspending parts of the school code, which allows the
district to rehire employees without having to consider
seniority as the sole factor - a change the union has opposed.
"The release of this money is welcome news in what has been
a very tough school year, but it is not a long-term fix," said
PFT president Jerry Jordan in a statement.