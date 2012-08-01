* Philanthropic bonds boast low yield, but help poor
* Massachusetts tries new financing to solve social ills
* Pay for success financing originated in England
By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Kim Hartke, who served 14 months
in jail for stealing a car to pay for her addiction, turned her
life around in part because of financing provided to an Oregon
social services program from an innovative type of bond.
Today, the 53-year-old Hartke is a professional painter, a
skill she developed through a training program offered by
Central City Concern. The Portland, Oregon non-profit that
provides healthcare, counseling and housing to people affected
by poverty, homelessness and addictions.
Some of the funding for Central City Concern came from a
series of loans Calvert Social Investment Foundation has
provided to the organization over the past several years. The
$2.5 million in loans are packaged into bonds--really structured
notes--that the foundation sells to individuals looking to
invest in charitable causes.
The Calvert Foundation bonds are part of a new trend in
social investing that is gaining some favor with cash-strapped
states and communities that are looking to private investors to
help pay for badly needed social services programs.
This new approach employs the sale of philanthropic bonds
like the ones issued by the Calvert Foundation. It also involves
local governments partnering with non-for-profits and private
investors in deals that require a government only to payout if a
social services group can meet a specified performance goal.
This new type of financing is being called "pay for success
contracts."
On Wednesday, Massachusetts jumped into the fray by awarding
two contracts to non-for-profits, which will look to raise money
from private investors as part of the financing deal. The
investors will get paid back with interest, if the not-for-
profits meet their goals of reducing homelessness and juvenile
crime.
The state of Massachusetts is set to finish negotiating the
terms of the contracts within the nonprofits in the next couple
of weeks.
Investors, generally philanthropists, are not looking for a
high rate of return, but a successful program that improves
lives.
It is unclear just how big the market for these impact
contracts will be given that the repayment is contingent upon a
societal need being met. But supporters of the strategy hope
Massachusetts' decision will encourage other states and cities
to take a similar approach.
"Through this innovative public-private partnership
financing arrangement, the Commonwealth will pay only if better
social outcomes are achieved at lower cost, a true win-win for
taxpayers," said Jay Gonzalez, Massachusetts' Secretary of
Administration and Finance.
Public officials in Minnesota said they are also considering
offering pay for success contracts to fund programs aimed at:
assisted living facilities for the aged; alcohol or drug
addiction and job skills.
The idea of pay for success contracts--sometimes called
social impact bonds--got its first real test two years ago in
Peterborough, England. The city used this approach to help
reduce its prison costs.
In 2010, the British government agreed to pay 5 million
pounds, or $8 million, to a nonprofit organization to reduce the
recidivism rate for a group of inmates by 7.5 percent over a
six-year period.
But since the Peterborough did not allocate any money
upfront to the group, the non-profit Social Finance had to raise
funds from outside investors to achieve its goals. The investors
-- philanthropists, foundations and other institutions -- will
only get a return on their investment if Social Finance can meet
its goal.
Skeptics, however, question how to assess the social
outcomes and say these social impact bonds and pay for success
deals are most likely applied to programs deemed less risky and
with a high probability of achieving positive results.
FEEL GOOD BONDS
Meanwhile, the impact bonds sold by the Calvert Foundation
may be more secure when it comes to repayment, but they do not
generate big returns. The AAA-rated notes distributed by
Incapital boast coupons that range between 0.5 percent and 2
percent, depending on maturity.
The low yields on the bonds sold by the Calvert Foundation,
which is backed by Calvert Investments, a $12 billion money
manager, are akin to a U.S. Treasury 10-year note.
The Calvert Foundation says its bonds, which have raised
more than $160 million in the past seven years, have created
more than 200,000 jobs worldwide and supported more than 5,000
nonprofits.
"Impact investing is about making financing available to
organizations that have a social benefit and a business model
that allows them to repay a loan. Rather than using philanthropy
for those purposes, we are using financing," said Lisa Hall,
chief executive officer of the Calvert Foundation.
Taxpayers, investors and service providers are hoping to
benefit from the pay-for-success contracts and social bonds,
while those in need reap the rewards.
"We are trying to find a way to monetize Benjamin Franklin's
maxim: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of care," said
Tracy Paladjian, CEO of U.S.-based nonprofit Social Finance Inc.
(Reporting By Manuela Badawy; editing by Jennifer Ablan,
Matthew Goldstein and Leslie Gevirtz)