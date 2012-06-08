* Philippines in dispute with China over contested shoal
* Clinton says U.S. monitoring situation closely
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
called on Friday for clear rules to resolve maritime disputes in
the South China Sea and throughout the Pacific, a region where
the United States is trying to increase its strategic heft.
Speaking to reporters after hosting Filipino President
Benigno Aquino in the Oval Office, Obama said it was critical to
avoid escalation of conflicts over strategic waterways and
shipping routes.
"We discussed not only military and economic issues, but
also regional issues, for example trying to make sure that we
have a strong set of international norms and rules governing
maritime disputes in the region," Obama said.
Washington has been helping Manila, a treaty ally,
strengthen its modest military capacities in the face of a
confrontation with China over contested South China Sea reefs.
Aquino did not refer specifically to that conflict in his
remarks to the press, but said the meeting with Obama "deepened
and strengthened a very long relationship we have, especially as
we face the challenges that are before both our countries."
The White House later said the leaders "underscored the
importance of the principles of ensuring freedom of navigation,
respect for international law, and unimpeded lawful commerce."
"They expressed firm support for a collaborative diplomatic
process among claimants to resolve territorial disputes in a
manner consistent with international law and without coercion or
the use of force," it said.
The United States, colonial ruler of the Philippines from
1898-1946 and a treaty ally since 1951, is formally neutral on
South China Sea territorial disputes.
But Washington's encouragement of multilateral discussions
pits it against China, which has insisted on bilateral talks
with its weaker neighbors to resolve conflicts.
Manila is in a showdown with China over the Scarborough
Shoal, a horseshoe-shaped reef near the Philippines in waters
both countries claim, and has sought to upgrade its defense
posture with ships, aircraft and surveillance equipment.
Earlier on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
said the United States was not taking sides in the
Manila-Beijing standoff but had a clear interest in ensuring
free navigation, unimpeded commerce and stability in the South
China Sea.
"We encourage continued diplomatic dialogue and further
efforts to lessen tension, to disengage, and to resolve the
situation peacefully," she said of the Scarborough dispute.
Clinton said the United States opposed "the use of force or
coercion by any claimant to advance its claims."
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely," she
said, while calling on the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations, of which the Philippines is a member, and China to
reach a consensus on a code of conduct for the South China Sea.
