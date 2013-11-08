LOS ANGELES Nov 8 A California jury found Pinkberry yogurt chain co-founder Young Lee guilty on Friday of assault with a deadly weapon for badly beating a homeless man with tire iron in Los Angeles, prosecutors said.

The jury also found the attack caused great bodily injury to the transient victim, who suffered a broken left forearm and cuts to his head in the June 2011 attack, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)