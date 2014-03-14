LOS ANGELES, March 14 A co-founder of the Pinkberry frozen yogurt chain who was convicted last year of beating a homeless man with a tire iron at a Los Angeles freeway offramp was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison, prosecutors said.

Young Lee, a South Korean kick boxer-turned-architect who parted ways with Pinkberry in 2010, was found guilty in November 2013 of assault with a deadly weapon in the 2011 attack. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)