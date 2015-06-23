June 22 An 18-wheeler truck hit a gas pipeline
in La Porte, Houston, killing the driver and causing a leak of
hazardous material on Monday, news website myfoxhouston.com
reported.
Fire officials said the ruptured pipleline leaked a large
quantity of propylene on Highway 225, blocking the road between
Allen Genoa and Goodyear, according to the report.
Crews were trying to cap the leak, the report said. It did
not name the company that operates the pipeline. Fire officials
were not immediately available for comment.
Source: (bit.ly/1BImFr0)
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)