Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
April 9 Pacific Gas & Electric Corp on Thursday was assessed a $1.6 billion penalty stemming from its deadly 2010 San Bruno natural gas pipeline rupture and fire near San Francisco.
The five-member California Public Utilities Commission said it was the largest penalty it has ever assessed. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.