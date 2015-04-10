* San Bruno explosion and fire killed 8, injured dozens
* Utility still faces trial on federal criminal charges
* Company cites numerous safety improvements since blast
(Adds PG&E still faces trial on criminal charges, more than $1
billion in penalties if convicted; adds civil settlements;
utility's new safety measures)
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Pacific Gas & Electric
Corp must pay a record $1.6 billion in penalties
stemming from a natural gas pipeline explosion in 2010 that
killed eight people near San Francisco, California's chief
utility regulator ordered on Thursday.
The penalty levied for the deadly rupture in San Bruno,
California, marks the largest ever imposed by the five-member
state Public Utilities Commission, dwarfing a $38 million fine
against PG&E for a 2008 natural gas explosion near Sacramento,
according to the agency.
Commission President Michael Picker said the order also
ranks as one of the biggest utility sanctions in U.S. history.
PG&E Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tony Earley said
his company did not expect to appeal.
The latest penalties cover nearly 3,800 violations of state
and federal laws and regulations cited by two commission
administrative law judges regarding PG&E's pipeline network,
including the 2010 explosion.
The company still faces a trial next year on criminal
charges arising from a federal probe of the San Bruno disaster.
The penalties include $850 million to pay for improved
pipeline infrastructure, a $300 million fine, a $400 million
billing credit to PG&E gas customers and $50 million in other
remedies to enhance pipeline safety.
When added to pipeline improvements previously ordered,
total state penalties and remedies will exceed $2.2 billion, the
commission said.
All penalties must be borne entirely by PG&E shareholders
and not passed on to its customers.
The explosion on Sept. 9, 2010, in San Bruno, a city just
south of San Francisco, leveled an entire neighborhood, killing
eight people and injuring 58 others. It renewed concerns about
the number of aging gas transmission lines running beneath
densely populated areas.
The National Transportation Safety Board later blamed PG&E
for lax pipeline safety and faulted state regulators for weak
oversight.
A San Francisco federal grand jury indicted the company in
July 2014 on 27 counts of violating the Pipeline Safety Act and
one count of obstructing the federal investigation.
If convicted of all charges, PG&E could theoretically face
maximum fines exceeding $31 billion - or twice the victims'
estimated losses of $565 million for each count, prosecutors
said.
PG&E has pleaded not guilty. It said none of its employees
intentionally violated the law. A trial is scheduled to begin
next March.
The company already has paid at least $70 million to settle
civil claims stemming from the explosion.
Since San Bruno, the company said it has replaced 800 miles
(1,300 km) of old cast-iron transmission line with stronger
pipe, installed 200 emergency shut-off valves and new
leak-detection technology 1,000 times more sensitive than
earlier equipment.
