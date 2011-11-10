OTTAWA Nov 10 Ottawa may push harder to advance a pipeline that would move oil sands derived-crude to Asian markets if the United States delays its approval process for TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone XL project, a spokeswoman for Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

"It could be part of the discussions" with the country's natural resources minister currently traveling in Asia, Sara MacIntyre, Harper's press secretary, told reporters.

Sources have said the U.S. State Department may announce as early as Thursday that it will pursue rerouting Keystone XL, a move that could delay a go-ahead decision by at least a year. (Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)