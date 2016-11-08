(Adds Colonial response, context, details of the plan)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
NEW YORK Nov 8 Colonial Pipeline Co's plan to
restore its repaired gasoline line to service after a leak in
September does not yet have federal approval, a spokesman for
the U.S. regulator told Reuters on Tuesday.
Work on that line had been halted after a fatal explosion
last week several miles from the spill site. The blast led to a
near week-long shut down of the line, the second shutdown in two
months.
Colonial Pipeline restarted the line Sunday - but
still is in the process of fixing the original line that leaked
in September.
Colonial said on Tuesday it would resume work to remove a
bypass it had constructed as a workaround after the spill in
order to restart the original gasoline line by mid-November as
had been scheduled.
The fuel artery carries 1.3 million barrels of gasoline from
the refining hub of the Gulf Coast to the East Coast everyday.
The September outage caused severe fuel shortages to millions of
Americans, particularly in Southeastern states that do not have
access to ports.
The September and October incidents were being investigated
separately and a restart plan has not yet been approved by the
U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous
Material Safety Administration (PHMSA), the spokesman for the
regulator said.
Colonial previously said a draft restart plan had been
submitted to PHMSA. The plan must, among other things, address
any findings that require remedial measures to be implemented
before the restart.
"We continue to work with PHMSA on the restart plan, which
will require their sign-off," Colonial said in an emailed
statement to Reuters on Tuesday.
The company said in a notice to shippers earlier in the day
that it has cut shipping volumes while it works to restart the
section of its gasoline conduit that was damaged after the spill
in September - its biggest gasoline leak in nearly two decades.
Operating rates will not be affected after the replacement
of the bypass.
"The sections of pipe that will be installed (once the
bypass has been removed) have been tested and are in place to
expedite the replacement and return to service," a Colonial
spokesman told Reuters.
Allocations on the main gasoline line on the biggest refined
products system in the United States will be reduced by about 20
percent while the work continues.
