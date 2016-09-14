NEW YORK, Sept 14 Colonial Pipeline Co said on
Wednesday a leak in one of its refined products lines spilled
about 6,000 barrels of gasoline in Shelby County, Alabama.
The company had shut down its main gasoline and distillates
lines on Friday after discovering the leak. It has since
restarted Line 2, its distillate line, and expects to restart
Line 1, its gasoline line, completely by this weekend.
Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across
the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500
miles of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet
fuel and other refined products.
