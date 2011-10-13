* Lawmakers say contractor tied to TransCanada
* TransCanada: conflict of interest claims are baseless
By Timothy Gardner and Jeffrey Jones
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Oct 13 U.S. lawmakers will
urge Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday to reject the
proposed route of the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline, saying
they are concerned the approval process has been tainted by
alleged conflicts of interest.
Representative Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat, will send a
letter to Clinton, signed by more than 20 other lawmakers in
the House, criticizing how her department has handled the
review of TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) $7 billion pipeline
proposal to move crude to Texas from Alberta, Canada.
Among other things, the lawmakers are concerned about a
report in The New York Times that the contractor the department
used to evaluate the environmental impacts of the line, Cardno
Entrix, has worked on other projects with TransCanada. They
said that raises questions about the impartiality of the
environmental assessment.
"These relationships alarmingly suggest that the process
may not have been objective, and this decision is too important
to be clouded by even the appearance of impropriety," the
letter says.
The law allows U.S. agencies to hire contractors to do
environmental assessments, but says the companies should sign a
disclosure statement outlining they have no financial interest
in the outcome of the project.
In this case TransCanada recommended Cardno among two other
contractors to the department, and paid the contractor,
although Cardno answered to the State Department.
Cardno, which also conducted public hearings on Keystone XL
for the State Department over the last few weeks, did not
disclose it was already working with TransCanada on another
project, the Bison natural gas line, according to documents
seen by Reuters and obtained from the State Department by
Friends of the Earth, an environmental group and staunch
opponent of Keystone XL.
"Why would a company which is basically an oil industry
company be hired in the first place to conduct an environmental
impact statement on industry? That's a classic fox in charge of
the henhouse scenario," said Damon Moglen, climate and energy
director for FOE.
"There are plenty of environmental contractors who don't
have ties to the oil industry who could subcontract for oil
pipeline expertise but are completely neutral on this matter."
Environmental groups and some politicians oppose the
pipeline, which would carry up to 700,000 barrels a day of oil.
They say a spill could jeopardize a major aquifer in the
central United States and that the pipeline would foster more
development of the carbon-intensive oil sands.
Supporters say it will provide thousands of jobs and
decrease dependence on oil from countries that are unfriendly
to the United States.
"FINAL PRODUCT UNACCEPTABLE"
The State Department issued a final assessment in August
that said the pipeline would have only minor impacts on the
environment. [ID:nN1E77P0Z2]
Now it hopes to decide by the end of the year whether the
pipeline is in the country's national interest and grant
TransCanada a presidential permit, the final go-ahead the
company needs before construction.
But the lawmakers said the State Department is moving too
fast and the assessment did not adequately study the risks to
the aquifer. "Any manipulation of the EIS process taints its
outcome, and makes the final product unacceptable as the basis
for a finding of national interest," the lawmakers said in the
letter. "We request that you find the proposed route not in the
national interest."
A Cardno Entrix official at the company's Seattle office
referred questions on the issue of relationships with
TransCanada to the State Department, which did not immediately
respond to a query.
A TransCanada spokesman said claims of conflict of interest
are baseless. Cardno Entrix has evaluated other TransCanada
projects, but always as a contractor to regulators such as the
State Department and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, not
the company, TransCanada's Terry Cunha said.
"As a result, we don't have a direct relationship with
Entrix -- we never had," Cunha said.
