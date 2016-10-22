(New throughout, updates arrest figure, adds details on protest
and comments from sheriff)
Oct 22 More than 80 protesters were arrested on
Saturday after clashing with police near a pipeline construction
site in North Dakota, according to the local sheriff's
department, which said pepper spray was used on some
demonstrators.
The 83 protesters were arrested near the site of the Dakota
Access pipeline on numerous charges ranging from assault on a
peace officer to rioting and criminal trespass, the Morton
County Sheriff's department said in a statement.
Law enforcement was alerted early Saturday morning to an SUV
on private property near the pipeline construction site and
found that four men had attached themselves to the vehicle,
according to the sheriff's department. Police removed the men
from the SUV before arresting them.
Later, around 300 protesters marched toward pipeline
construction equipment and tried to breach a police line keeping
them from the equipment, the sheriff's department said.
Some were pepper sprayed by law enforcement. One protester
attempted to grab a can of pepper spray from an officer,
resulting in the officer being sprayed.
The demonstration closed a section of a local highway, but
it was reopened on Saturday afternoon.
"Today's situation clearly illustrates what we have been
saying for weeks, that this protest is not peaceful or lawful,"
sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said in a statement.
"It was obvious to our officers who responded that the
protesters engaged in escalated unlawful tactics and behavior
during this event. This protest was intentionally coordinated
and planned by agitators with the specific intent to engage in
illegal activities."
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and environmental activists
have been protesting construction of the 1,100-mile (1,886-km)
pipeline in North Dakota for several months, saying it threatens
the water supply and sacred sites. Numerous protesters have been
arrested near the pipeline.
It was unclear who organized and led the protest. A
spokesman for the Standing Rock Sioux could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The pipeline, being built by a group of companies led by
Energy Transfer Partners LP, would be the first to bring
Bakken shale from North Dakota directly to refineries on the
U.S. Gulf Coast.
Supporters say it would provide a safer and more
cost-effective way to transport Bakken shale to the U.S. Gulf
than by road or rail.
Earlier this week, pipeline equipment in Iowa was
intentionally lit on fire causing about $2 million in damage,
according to local authorities and company
officials.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by David
Gregorio)