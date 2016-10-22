Oct 22 Around 80 protesters were arrested on
Saturday for trespassing and rioting near a pipeline
construction site in North Dakota, according to the local
sheriff's department, who said pepper spray was used on some
demonstrators.
Rob Keller, a spokesman for the Morton County Sheriff's
Department said by telephone that the department responded early
in the morning to a group of around 200 to 300 protesters near
the site of the Dakota Access pipeline.
Police used pepper spray to subdue some protesters and a
section of a state highway was shut down because of the
demonstration, but had since reopened, Keller said.
The sheriff's department was still counting the exact number
of arrested, Keller said, and planned to release a statement
explaining the use of pepper spray by law enforcement.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and environmental activists
have been protesting construction of the 1,100-mile (1,886-km)
pipeline in North Dakota for several months, saying it threatens
the water supply and sacred sites. Numerous protesters have been
arrested near the pipeline.
It was unclear who organized and led the protest. A
spokesman for the Standing Rock Sioux could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The pipeline, being built by a group of companies led by
Energy Transfer Partners LP, would be the first to bring
Bakken shale from North Dakota directly to refineries on the
U.S. Gulf Coast.
Supporters say it would provide a safer and more
cost-effective way to transport Bakken shale to the U.S. Gulf
than by road or rail.
Earlier this week, pipeline equipment in Iowa was
intentionally lit on fire causing about $2 million in damage,
according to local authorities and company
officials.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by David
Gregorio)