Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Feb 2 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway pipeline is expected to resume service on or before Tuesday following its closure due to a leak in Collin County, Texas, earlier this week, the company said on Thursday.
The company continued to make progress in repairing its 30-inch (76-cm) diameter pipeline, which was struck by a third-party contractor on Monday, according to a company statement.
The 400,000-barrel-per-day pipeline, which brings crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, down to the U.S. Gulf Coast, is a joint venture between Enterprise Products Partners LP, the operator, and Enbridge Inc.. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.