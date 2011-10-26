* Senator Sanders leads call for a State Department probe
* Anti-pipeline activist interrupts Obama in Denver
* Supporters say the pipeline would create jobs
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 Fourteen U.S. lawmakers
called on President Barack Obama to delay a decision on the
Canada-to-Texas Keystone oil sands pipeline while Obama was
interrupted in Denver on Wednesday by a protester opposing
TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) project.
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who is one of the
most liberal members of the Senate, and 13 Democratic lawmakers
asked for a delay until the State Department investigates
alleged conflicts of interest over the project.
During an event with young people in Denver, an activist
interrupted Obama's remarks, urging him to reject the project.
"We're looking at it right now, all right?" Obama replied.
"No decision's been made and I know your deep concern about it,
so we will address it."
Protesters held up a banner reading "Stop the Keystone
Pipeline Project." They were asked to leave. [ID:nN1E79P1AL]
The 14 lawmakers asked the State Department's inspector
general in a letter to investigate whether alleged conflicts of
interest have tainted the process for reviewing the pipeline.
The lawmakers expressed concern that Cardno Entrix, a
company the State Department hired to conduct environmental
impact statements on the Keystone XL line, has financial ties
to TransCanada.
"Given the significant economic, environmental, and public
health implications of the proposed pipeline, we believe that
it is critical that the State Department conduct thorough,
unbiased reviews of the project," the lawmakers wrote to State
Department Deputy Inspector General Harold Geisel.
TransCanada has said it has never had a direct relationship
with Cardno Entrix. [ID:nN1E79C25P]
Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse also
signed the Sanders letter, along with 11 Democratic members of
the House of Representatives.
Their letter came a day after a U.S. official told Reuters
that the State Department may miss a year-end target to approve
the pipeline, risking a further delay to the most important new
crude oil conduit in decades. [ID:nN1E79O20K]
Liberals and environmentalists have been pushing the Obama
administration to reject it. Three environmental groups sued
the U.S. government on Tuesday, challenging claims in a State
Department report that the pipeline poses little risk to
endangered species because spills on the line were unlikely.
Supporters say the pipeline would create thousands of jobs
and provide a secure source of energy imports from a close
ally.
The pipeline is also a regional issue. Nebraska's Senators
Mike Johanns, a Republican, and Ben Nelson, a Democrat, have
called for a rerouting of the line as it would cross the
ecologically-rich Sand Hills region and a major aquifer in
their state. But Senator Max Baucus of Montana, a Democrat, has
supported the pipeline for the jobs it would bring.
Pipeline approval has been pending since 2008. The project
could face many legal and regulatory hurdles that could delay
it.
The State Department did not immediately return a request
for comment on the letter from the lawmakers.
A person answering the telephone at Cardno Entrix's Seattle
office said the State Department has forbidden anyone at the
company from commenting on the issue and referred queries to
department officials.
Some 1,200 opponents of the pipeline were arrested in front
of the White House this summer, and more protests are expected
there on Nov. 6.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Denver and Jeffrey
Jones in Calgary; Editing by Will Dunham)