* Sanders leads call for a State Department probe
* Anti-pipeline activist interrupts Obama in Denver
* Supporters say the pipeline would create jobs
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 Fourteen U.S. lawmakers
called on President Barack Obama to delay a decision on the
Canada-to-Texas Keystone oil sands pipeline, while Obama was
interrupted in Denver on Wednesday by a protester opposing
TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) project.
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who is one of the
Senate's most liberal members, and Democratic Representative
Steve Cohen were joined by 12 other congressional Democrats in
asking for a delay until the State Department investigates
alleged conflicts of interest over the project.
During an event with young people in Denver, an activist
interrupted Obama's remarks, urging him to reject the project.
"We're looking at it right now, all right?" Obama replied.
"No decision's been made and I know your deep concern about it,
so we will address it."
Protesters held up a banner reading: "Stop the Keystone
Pipeline Project." They were asked to leave. [ID:nN1E79P1AL]
The 14 lawmakers asked the State Department's inspector
general in a letter to investigate whether alleged conflicts of
interest had tainted the process for reviewing the pipeline.
The lawmakers expressed concern that Cardno Entrix, a
company the State Department hired to conduct environmental
impact statements on the Keystone XL line, had financial ties
to TransCanada.
"Given the significant economic, environmental, and public
health implications of the proposed pipeline, we believe that
it is critical that the State Department conduct thorough,
unbiased reviews of the project," the lawmakers wrote to State
Department Deputy Inspector General Harold Geisel.
TransCanada said it had never had a direct relationship
with Cardno Entrix. "The real issue is: does this proposed
pipeline meet U.S. regulatory standards to be constructed and
operated to deliver oil?" TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard
said. "The rest of this is noise."
The lawmakers' letter came a day after a U.S. official told
Reuters the State Department may miss a year-end target to
approve the pipeline, risking a further delay to the most
important new crude oil conduit in decades. [ID:nN1E79O20K]
ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
Liberals and environmentalists have been pushing the Obama
administration to reject it because of concern that production
of oil sands crude releases large amounts of greenhouse gases.
"This is an important part of the Democratic base, and the
president needs to firm up his base," said Steve Cohen, a House
Democrat who opposes the project.
Supporters say the pipeline would create thousands of jobs
and provide a secure source of oil imports from a close ally.
Three environmental groups sued the U.S. government on
Tuesday, challenging claims in a State Department report that
the pipeline posed little risk to endangered species because
spills on the line were unlikely.
The Republican-controlled House approved a measure in July
that would require Obama to speed up the pipeline review. The
Democratic-controlled Senate has not passed that legislation.
"It may seem unusual for Congress to have to publicly vote
on a bill that simply asks the president to do his job;
unfortunately, such action is warranted as the long-delayed
Keystone XL pipeline continues to languish and workers continue
to wait for the Obama administration to make a decision,"
Republican Representative Fred Upton, chairman of the House
Energy and Commerce Committee, said on Wednesday.
The pipeline, which would cut through six central U.S.
states, is also a regional issue. Nebraska's Senators Mike
Johanns, a Republican, and Ben Nelson, a Democrat, have called
for a rerouting of the line as it would cross the ecologically
rich Sand Hills region and a major aquifer in their state.
Senator Max Baucus of Montana, a Democrat, has supported
the pipeline for the jobs it would bring.
Pipeline approval has been pending since 2008. The project
could face many legal and regulatory hurdles that might delay
it.
Some 1,200 pipeline opponents were arrested outside the
White House this past summer. More protests are expected there
on Nov. 6.
A person answering the telephone at Cardno Entrix's Seattle
office said the State Department had forbidden anyone at the
company from commenting on the issue and referred queries to
department officials.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on the letter from the lawmakers.
