WASHINGTON Nov 7 The State Department's Inspector General is initiating a "special review" of the agency's environmental assessment of the $7 billion Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil sands pipeline, a source at the office of Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, said.

The State Department has said it hopes to decide by the end of the year whether TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone project can go forward, but has opened the door to a possible delay citing the need for a thorough review. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner)