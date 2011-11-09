* Delay would let Obama sidestep sensitive issue
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 The United States may choose
to reroute a proposed Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline, a move that
could defer a decision on approving the politically charged
project beyond the 2012 U.S. election, a U.S. official said on
Wednesday.
Studying a new route for the Keystone XL pipeline, which is
opposed by many environmentalists and backed by industry, could
take 12-18 months, the official said. That would put a final
decision after President Barack Obama's re-election bid in
November 2012.
The U.S. official said the time would be needed to examine
the environmental impact of TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) $7
billion Keystone XL project, considered the most important
North American oil pipeline plan for several decades.
"The best judgment is somewhere between a year and 18
months," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters, saying the assessment could happen faster but was
unlikely to be completed in less than a year.
Mark Routt, an analyst at the KBC consultancy in Houston,
said the delay could scuttle the proposal. "To delay the
decision on Keystone XL is in effect a decision itself," he
said. "I think in all likelihood that a delay would kill the
project."
A TransCanada spokesman said on Wednesday a delay would not
make sense and would leave the United States dependent on
tanker traffic and oil imports from the Middle East.
Some of Obama's liberal supporters have strongly opposed
the project and delaying a decision could allow him to avoid
antagonizing environmentalists disillusioned with his progress
on climate change.
Green groups, which are part of the president's voter base,
have rallied to oppose development of the oil sands, which they
say release more carbon dioxide than other crude oils
But a delay could also could open Obama to attacks from
Republicans and oil industry groups who say the project would
create many jobs and improve U.S. energy security.
On Sunday, thousands of anti-pipeline protesters encircled
the White House demanding Obama kill the project, months after
1,200 opponents were arrested there during another action.
'FEELING THE HEAT'
"The U.S. administration is feeling the heat and wants to
put off a decision until after the election," said John Bennett
of the Sierra Club Canada. "It's the first time the environment
has trumped oil in U.S. politics."
The State Department had hoped to decide on the 1,700-mile
(2,740-km) project by the end of the year, but recently opened
the door to the chance of a delay.
The U.S. official said the government could opt for an
alternative route to shift it away from Nebraska's Sand Hills
region, home to endangered species and a major aquifer.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the agency was
looking at all of the ideas raised during public meetings on
the pipeline, but declined to provide details.
"It's one of many issues that we have discussed that were
raised during these public hearings that we held, and all of
those issues are currently under review as we move forward,"
Toner told reporters at a briefing.
A long delay could be a blow to Alberta's oil sands
interests as shippers and refiners may abandon support for the
project, Russ Girling, the CEO of TransCanada, said last week.
The pipeline would run through six states in the central
United States, and opposition is toughest in Nebraska, where
the Legislature is conducting a two-week special session in an
attempt to route the line away from the Ogallala aquifer.
Further delay on the project, which is already about a year
behind schedule following an extended U.S. government review
process, could roil oil markets.
Traders are counting on Keystone's 700,000 barrel-per-day
capacity to relieve a buildup of crude in the U.S. Midwest,
which does not have enough pipelines to ship growing Canadian
output to Gulf Coast refineries for use across the United
States.
Canadian Oil Minister Joe Oliver said oil sands development
would go forward, no matter what the State Department decided
on the line.
"We remain committed to developing the oil sands, a proven
strategic resource for Canada that create jobs and economic
opportunity for Canadians in all provinces and regions in the
country," he said.
As complications for Keystone mounted, another project that
would drain some of the Midwest glut, but not extend into
Canada, took a step forward.
Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Wednesday it would likely
proceed with its 800,000 barrel-per-day Wrangler pipeline from
the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma to Gulf of Mexico
refineries. [ID:nN1E7A80QT]
Pat Daniel, Enbridge's chief executive, said his company
and partner Enterprise Product Partners (EPD.N) had received
strong interest from would-be shippers on the line.
While Enbridge is still discussing terms and conditions
with shippers, the company said there was enough interest for
both Wrangler and an expansion of its line from Illinois, to
Cushing to proceed.
"We expect to conclude those discussions with sufficient
volumes to proceed with both segments of the line," Daniel
said.
