* New bill, if passed, would require decision in 60 days

* Could face uphill battle in Democratic-controlled Senate

By Roberta Rampton

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 A group of leading Republicans in the U.S. Senate plan to unveil new legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, would give the Obama administration 60 days to approve the Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline.

The U.S. State Department has delayed approval of the pipeline pending a study of a new route for the $7 billion pipeline project by TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) -- a delay that will extend past the 2012 presidential election.

The department had earlier said it hoped to make a decision on the pipeline by the end of this year. The state of Nebraska objected to its route, which went through a sensitive region, and environmental groups also have fought the pipeline.

Republicans have blasted the delay, which they have argued costs the United States jobs at a time of high unemployment, as it undermines energy security.

Senator Richard Lugar, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will give more details about the bill at a press conference on Wednesday with David Vitter of Louisiana, who has previously introduced other legislation to try to speed the pipeline, and John Hoeven of North Dakota, whose oil-producing state needs more pipeline capacity.

They will be joined by Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, and Lisa Murkowski, ranking Republican on the Senate Energy Committee.

The legislation will face an uphill battle in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Republicans in the House of Representatives have also introduced legislation seeking to speed approval of the Keystone pipeline.