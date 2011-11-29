* New bill, if passed, would require decision in 60 days
* Could face uphill battle in Democratic-controlled Senate
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 A group of leading
Republicans in the U.S. Senate plan to unveil new legislation
on Wednesday that, if passed, would give the Obama
administration 60 days to approve the Canada-to-Texas oil
pipeline.
The U.S. State Department has delayed approval of the
pipeline pending a study of a new route for the $7 billion
pipeline project by TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) -- a delay that
will extend past the 2012 presidential election.
The department had earlier said it hoped to make a decision
on the pipeline by the end of this year. The state of Nebraska
objected to its route, which went through a sensitive region,
and environmental groups also have fought the pipeline.
Republicans have blasted the delay, which they have argued
costs the United States jobs at a time of high unemployment,
as it undermines energy security.
Senator Richard Lugar, the top Republican on the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, will give more details about the
bill at a press conference on Wednesday with David Vitter of
Louisiana, who has previously introduced other legislation to
try to speed the pipeline, and John Hoeven of North Dakota,
whose oil-producing state needs more pipeline capacity.
They will be joined by Mitch McConnell, the leader of the
Republicans in the Senate, and Lisa Murkowski, ranking
Republican on the Senate Energy Committee.
The legislation will face an uphill battle in the
Democratic-controlled Senate. Republicans in the House of
Representatives have also introduced legislation seeking to
speed approval of the Keystone pipeline.