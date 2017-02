WASHINGTON Nov 10 The U.S. State Department is expected to announce as early as Thursday that it will explore a new route for the politically sensitive Keystone XL oil Canada-to-Texas pipeline, sources briefed on the matter said.

The sources, who spoke on condition they not be identified, said that looking into a new route for TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) $7 billion pipeline would delay the U.S. government's final decision on whether to approve the project, which is opposed by many environmentalists and backed by industry. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Tim Gardner; editing by Sandra Maler)