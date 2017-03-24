UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
March 24 TransCanada Corp said on Friday the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
The pipeline linking Canadian oil sands to U.S. refiners had been blocked by former U.S. President Barack Obama, who said the pipeline would do nothing to reduce fuel prices for U.S. motorists and would contribute emissions linked to global warming. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.