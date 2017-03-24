March 24 TransCanada Corp said on Friday the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The pipeline linking Canadian oil sands to U.S. refiners had been blocked by former U.S. President Barack Obama, who said the pipeline would do nothing to reduce fuel prices for U.S. motorists and would contribute emissions linked to global warming. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)