WASHINGTON Aug 24 The U.S. State Department's final environmental review of a proposed Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline will affirm an earlier finding that the project will have "limited adverse environmental impacts," The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The State Department assessment expected as soon as Friday would remove a major roadblock to the construction of the $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline proposed by TransCanada Corp , the newspaper said.

The Post cited sources familiar with the assessment who asked not to be identified because the decision had not been made public.

The State Department still will have to assess whether the project is in the "national interest" before making a final permit decision by the end of the year, the report said.

Keystone XL, which would take petroleum from Canada's oil sands to refineries in Texas, faces opposition from environmental groups and some U.S. politicians who say it would bolster more oil sands development, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and raise the risk of oil spills in the central U.S. states, site of a massive aquifer.

Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird, who met with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton earlier this month, said he told her the Keystone project was "tremendously important to the future prosperity of the Canadian economy."

Once the State Department's environmental impact assessment is issued, the Environmental Protection Agency and other government agencies will have 90 days to comment on it before a final decision on the project is made.

A State Department spokeswoman declined comment on the final environmental impact report beyond saying that it was scheduled to be released later this month, The Washington Post said.