WASHINGTON Nov 9 The United States may decide
within weeks whether to pursue a new route for the Keystone XL
Canada-to-Texas pipeline, a move that could delay a final
decision beyond the 2012 U.S. election, a U.S. official said on
Wednesday.
U.S. President Barack Obama's decision on the pipeline is
being scrutinized by environmentalists who oppose the project
and by proponents, who say it would create jobs, the central
issue in his 2012 re-election campaign.
As a result, TransCanada Corp.'s (TRP.TO) proposed $7
billion pipeline may become a political hot potato for the
administration. Some of Obama's liberal supporters have
strongly opposed the project and the president risks alienating
this important constituency ahead of the November 2012 election
if his administration approves it.
Further delay on the project, which is already about a year
behind schedule following an extended U.S. government review
process, could roil oil markets.
Asked how long evaluating a new route might take, the U.S.
official who spoke to Reuters said "the best judgment is
somewhere between a year and 18 months." He said the timeframe
was based on past experience and was not a precise estimate.
"Generally speaking it takes a year to 18 months," he said,
saying it could happen faster but was unlikely to be completed
in less than a year.
Traders are counting on Keystone's 700,000 barrel-per-day
capacity to relieve a build-up of crude in the U.S. Midwest,
which does not have enough pipelines to ship growing Canadian
output to Gulf Coast refineries for use around the United
States.
TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling warned recently
that another extended delay in the regulatory process would
lead oil shippers and refiners to abandon support for the
project, rendering it uneconomic to build.
