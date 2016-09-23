By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 23 A coalition of 75
U.S. and Canadian native groups that opposes expansion of North
American oil production will join a U.S. tribe's fight against
the Dakota Access pipeline if tensions escalate, a regional
Canadian chief said on Friday.
The Standing Rock Sioux oppose the 1,100-mile (1,886-km)
pipeline being developed by Energy Transfer Partners LP,
which they say threatens water supply and sacred sites.
An encampment in North Dakota against the $3.7 billion
Dakota Access pipeline represents the largest Native American
protest in decades and included one violent confrontation this
month between protesters and security guards.
"I can tell you with great certainty that in the event
there's an escalation of aggression on the part of the state or
(U.S.) federal government, there will certainly be a response on
the Canadian side from indigenous peoples," Grand Chief Stewart
Phillip of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs said in a
phone interview from Vancouver.
Phillip compared the potential for escalation in North
Dakota to the 1990 Oka crisis, a land dispute between a Quebec
town and a group of Mohawks that turned violent.
Indigenous supporters from Canada are already bringing
supplies and financial donations to Standing Rock Sioux, which
Phillip said he recently visited.
The Treaty Alliance Against Tar Sands Expansion, made up of
North American native groups that signed the treaty on Thursday,
also opposes tanker and rail projects over environmental
concerns.
Treaty Alliance is "absolutely" willing to illegally block
construction of any pipeline proposals that proceed, including
TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline across much of
Canada and Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline
expansion in Western Canada, he said.
There are no conditions under which the group would support
a pipeline, Phillip said.
Canada is assessing pipeline proposals as the country's
energy-rich province Alberta reels from a crash in prices,
partly due to insufficient means of moving oil to lucrative
international markets.
In Canada, native groups are divided over pipelines, with
some opposing them while others, who are producers themselves,
want the energy industry to develop, said Perry Bellegarde,
national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, which takes no
position.
