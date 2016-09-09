(Repeats to additional customers with no change to text)
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 A U.S. judge on Friday
allowed construction to proceed on a crude oil pipeline in North
Dakota, denying a request from Native American tribes to enjoin
the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permits for the
project.
U.S. Judge James Boasberg ruled that the Corps "likely"
complied with federal law in permitting the 1,100 mile (1,770
km), $3.7 billion Dakota Access pipeline, which would be the
first to bring crude oil from the Bakken shale directly to
refineries in the U.S. Gulf Coast.
