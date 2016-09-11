By Catherine Ngai
| NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 With the U.S. government
siding in favor of Native American protests against a key North
Dakota pipeline, local oil producers and shippers are facing the
possibility of greater delays in getting a quick route to ship
oil to the Gulf of Mexico.
On Friday, following ongoing protests from environmentalists
and Native American tribes, the U.S. Justice Department asked
operators of the Dakota Access pipeline to suspend construction
along a 40-mile (64 km) stretch in North Dakota, just minutes
after a U.S. district court said construction could resume.
The 1,100-mile (1,770 km), $3.7 billion Dakota Access
pipeline was originally expected to start up later this year, to
deliver more than 470,000 barrels per day of crude from North
Dakota's prolific Bakken shale play through Illinois and toward
refinery row in the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Should the pipeline be delayed for a substantial period, it
would affect producers who had counted on demand for oil to be
rapidly shipped to the U.S. Gulf, as well as shippers who could
find themselves stuck with crude, putting them at risk of
unloading it at a loss.
The primary owner of the Dakota Access pipeline is Energy
Transfer Partners. Shares of that company's stock fell
3.6 percent on Friday, sliding after the Justice Department's
statement.
Dakota Access LLC, a unit of ETP, declined to comment on
Friday. It is unclear what the workaround will be if it is
unable to build on the current route, though such reroutes can
be costly. Other North American pipelines have in the past been
rerouted in response to protests.
Brigham McCown, the former head of the U.S. Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) under George
W. Bush, said that reroutes can be fairly expensive,
particularly if it needs to be moved substantially away from the
locale of a dispute.
"It could delay a project by years. If you're moving the
pipeline to an area that's far enough, you may need to go
through the regulatory process gain and get permits like ones
for water and endangered species. It takes time," McCown said.
For the oil industry, the problems are not limited just to
constructing the pipeline. Shippers with long-term contracts
have already started buying the oil for delivery later this year
- known as line fill - ahead of the expected startup, according
to a source familiar with pipeline operations.
Line fill refers to the amount of barrels that move through
a pipeline constantly in order to maintain pressure and flow.
Trading sources estimate that line fill from North Dakota to the
Gulf Coast will be some 8 million barrels altogether.
The anticipated extra demand helped boost Bakken prices
WTC-BAK this week to a three-month high, trading at about 35
cents a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures. A year
ago, they were trading at $1.75 a barrel discount to U.S. crude.
It was anticipated that these barrels would be moved to the
Gulf through the new, swift route via Illinois - rather than the
more arduous rail routes to the East and West Coasts, or through
pipelines in the Rocky Mountains en route to Oklahoma and
eventually Texas.
"In the absence of a new alternative, (Bakken) crude will
have to use the existing infrastructure to move," said Sandy
Fielden, the director of research for commodities and energy at
Morningstar.
The lack of pipeline infrastructure creates a problem for
shippers. There is little commercial storage available in North
Dakota, so storing large volumes is not a possibility.
Shippers may have no choice but to sell off the oil at a
loss, transport it via more expensive rail routes, or move crude
through already-crowded pipelines to the U.S. storage hub of
Cushing, Oklahoma.
That would hurt cash-strapped Bakken producers already
dealing with the two-year global oil market rout, because of
competitive prices from foreign imports.
"Producers will have to take lower prices to compete with
imports," said Fielden.
About 1 million barrels of oil were produced daily in North
Dakota in June.
The U.S. Justice Department, in its statement, said it will
not allow construction of the pipeline on U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers land bordering the Lake Oahe area, the site of the
main protests.
While work remains uncertain in North Dakota, construction
continues in all other parts of the state and in other states.
The Dakota Access pipeline is also owned by Phillips 66
and Sunoco Logistics Partners. Last month,
Enbridge Inc said it had formed a joint venture with
Marathon Petroleum Corp to take a minority stake in the
pipeline.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)