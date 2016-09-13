(Adds comments by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, Cleveland
protester, other background)
By Rich McKay
ATLANTA, Sept 13 Holding signs and banners and
chanting "Oil Kills," protesters in Atlanta and other U.S.
cities on Tuesday shouted support for Native American activists
trying to stop construction of a North Dakota pipeline they say
will desecrate sacred land and pollute water.
The protests against the Dakota Access pipeline have drawn
international attention, sparking a renewal of Native American
activism and prompting the U.S. government to block its
construction on federal land, even as the company building the
line expressed its commitment to the project on Tuesday.
"We were all moved by the spirit to be here," said Linda
James Thomas, 59, who attended the Atlanta rally in support of
the Georgia State Tribe of the Cherokee.
When fully connected to existing lines, the 1,100-mile
(1,770 km), $3.7 billion pipeline would be the first to carry
crude oil from the Bakken shale directly to the U.S. Gulf.
Protests were scheduled throughout the day in Atlanta,
Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and numerous other cities.
Previous demonstrations have drawn celebrities including
actresses Shailene Woodley and Susan Sarandon, and
on Tuesday U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a former Democratic U.S.
presidential candidate, spoke at a rally in the nation's
capital.
"We cannot allow our drinking water to be poisoned so that a
handful of fossil fuel companies can make even more in profits,"
Sanders, flanked by activists in tribal dress and business
suits, told the cheering crowd in Washington, D.C.
In Ohio, about 100 people gathered at a Cleveland
intersection, some clutching bunches of sage and beating drums.
Tracey Hill, 46, a Cleveland resident who is one-eighth
Cherokee, said she went last week to protest at the site of the
pipeline project in North Dakota. "People are sick of being run
roughshod over by corporations," Hill said.
Activists took to social media to dub Tuesday's rallies a
national "Day of Action" against the pipeline. Many used the
hashtag #NoDAPL to show their opposition.
Outside the United States, activists said on social media
they planned protests in countries including Britain, Spain,
South Korea and New Zealand.
Last week, the Obama administration, responding to the
issues raised by the Standing Rock Sioux, whose land runs about
a half-mile south of the pipeline's route, said it would
temporarily halt construction on federal land.
Acting moments after a federal judge denied the tribe's request
for a halt to construction, the administration asked the company
building it to refrain from construction on private land as
well.
On Tuesday, Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP
, whose Dakota Access subsidiary is building the
pipeline, said in a letter to employees it was committed to the
project.
The letter did not address the federal request for a
temporary halt of construction. But company officials said they
would meet with government administrators.
"We are committed to completing construction and safely
operating the Dakota Access Pipeline within the confines of the
law," Kelcy Warren, Energy Transfer Partners' chairman and chief
executive officer, said in the letter.
He dismissed as "unfounded" worries that oil would
contaminate water in the Missouri and Cannon Ball rivers, and
said the pipeline would address safety concerns connected with
vehicle transport of oil.
"We have designed the state-of-the-art Dakota Access
pipeline as a safer and more efficient method of transporting
crude oil than the alternatives being used today, namely rail
and truck," he said.
In 2013, a runaway oil train in Canada crashed, killing 47
people, and in June 2016 a train carrying crude oil derailed and
burst into flames in Oregon.
In coming weeks, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will
review its initial decision to permit the pipeline and decide
whether it correctly followed federal environmental law in
granting permits.
Later this fall, the federal government will meet with
Native American leaders to decide whether to reform its process
for building infrastructure projects that will affect tribal
lands.
In North Dakota, protesters have vowed to remain until the
project is halted.
(Additional reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland, Catherine
Ngai in New York, Valerie Volcovici and Ruthy Munoz in
Washington, and Olga Grigoryants in Los Angeles; Writing by
Sharon Bernstein; Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)