By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, Sept 26
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 President Barack Obama will
convene his eighth and final Tribal Nations Conference on Monday
and Tuesday, assembling leaders of more than 560 Native American
tribes to discuss the environment and a range of other issues,
even as one of the largest Native American protests in decades
continues in North Dakota.
Thousands of Native Americans, along with environmentalists,
are encamped on the North Dakota prairie to demonstrate against
a $3.7 billion oil pipeline they say threatens the water supply
and sacred sites of the Standing Rock Sioux.
Tribal leaders will be eager to hear at the conference from
Obama. It was not clear if he would directly address the
1,100-mile (1,886-km) Dakota Access pipeline, being developed by
Energy Transfer Partners LP. He is scheduled to speak at
the conference near the White House on Monday afternoon.
He has not publicly commented on the pipeline since the
Justice Department, Interior Department and the U.S. Army made a
surprise move on Sept. 9 to temporarily block construction of
the pipeline. At that time, the administration
called for "a serious discussion" about how the tribes are
consulted by the government in decisions on major infrastructure
projects.
The uproar over the Dakota Access pipeline has sparked a
resurgence in Native American activism.
After the conference, the Army, Interior and Justice will
hold a listening session on the shortcomings of the present
consultation process on Oct. 11 and formal tribal discussions in
six regions of the country from Oct. 25 through Nov. 21.
The deadline for written input will be Nov. 30, the agencies
announced.
On Thursday, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Dave
Archambault told a Democratic House of Representatives panel
there was no "meaningful consultation" before permits were
issued to bring the pipeline through his tribe's territory.
Archambault is scheduled to speak on Monday evening after
the conference at a rally of pipeline opponents.
Obama, who will leave office in January, before he goes
likely wants to fix the flawed consultation system and improve
relations between the federal government and Native Americans.
"This year's conference will continue to build upon the
president's commitment to strengthen the
government-to-government relationship with Indian Country and to
improve the lives of American Indians and Alaska Natives," said
a White House advisory on the summit.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, who chairs the White House
Council on Native American Affairs, will also participate in
tribal-led discussions on environment, infrastructure, economic
development, health care and education.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Matthew Lewis)