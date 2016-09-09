WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. Army Department will
not allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to proceed on
Army Corps land near a lake in North Dakota until it can review
past decisions relating to the site, according to a statement on
Friday.
The U.S. Justice, Interior and Army Departments said in
joint statement that they asked the company building the
pipeline to voluntarily halt construction near the lake after a
federal judge on Friday allowed construction to proceed, denying
a request from Native American tribes who say the pipeline
endangers rivers and sacred land.
(Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Eric Beech)