Sept 23 The company behind the Dakota Access
pipeline has bought more than 6,000 acres of land adjacent to
the line's route in North Dakota, parcels the Standing Rock
Sioux tribe says contain historical artifacts, according to
media reports.
The land deal is a blow to the Sioux and other protesters
who claim the pipeline would damage ancient burial sites and
pose an environmental risk to the tribe's water supply.
Federal oil pipeline regulators do not have
authority over private land and cannot block construction on it.
North Dakota's Forum News Service was first reported the
sale on Friday.
Dakota Access is controlled by Energy Transfer Partners LP
, which did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
When fully connected to existing lines, the 1,100-mile
(1,770 km) Dakota Access pipeline would be the first to carry
crude oil from the Bakken shale, a vast oil formation in North
Dakota, Montana and parts of Canada, directly to the U.S. Gulf.
According to a deed filed with officials in Morton County,
North Dakota, David and Brenda Meyer sold 20 parcels of land
totaling more than 6,000 acres to Dakota Access LLC this week.
The price was not disclosed, Forum said.
The land includes a plot along the pipeline route where
protesters and the company have clashed in recent weeks.
Protesters claim the land contains burial grounds.
The Meyers had already signed easements for the pipeline.
The sale gives Dakota Access effective control of one of the
more controversial parts of the route.
The Meyers had paid the federal government for cattle
grazing rights on a plot of land currently occupied by the Sioux
and other pipeline protesters, Forum said.
The U.S. Justice Department and other federal agencies
intervened to delay construction on the pipeline earlier this
month in what industry and labor representatives called an
"unprecedented" move after a judge blocked a lawsuit from the
Sioux to halt the project.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)