WASHINGTON Nov 10 The White House said on Thursday that none of the criteria President Barack Obama had laid out for a decision on whether or not to approve a new oil pipeline from Canada were political.

White House spokesman Jay Carney referred questions about the Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline to the State Department, where the decision-making process is taking place.

U.S. officials said earlier that the United States would announce its intention to study a new route for the controversial pipeline. That would likely push a decision on the issue past next year's November presidential election.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Sandra Maler)