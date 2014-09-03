By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 The California Public
Utilities Commission on Tuesday levied penalties of a record
$1.4 billion on Pacific Gas and Electric Co, stemming from the
deadly 2010 San Bruno natural gas pipeline rupture and fire near
San Francisco.
This is the largest safety-related penalty ever imposed by
the commission, dwarfing a $38-million fine for PG&E over a 2008
natural gas explosion in Rancho Cordova, California, the agency
said.
The fines cover 3,798 violations of state and federal laws
and regulations that two administrative law judges for the
agency found in connection with PG&E's pipeline network
operation, including the 2010 explosion.
Many of those violations had run for years, the panel said.
The penalty takes effect in 30 days, unless a party to the
proceedings, including PG&E, files an appeal or a panel member
requests a review of the decision.
The utility was "still looking at a number of options"
related to Tuesday's decision, said Keith Stephens, a spokesman
for the company, a division of PG&E Corp.
The company had asked the commission to "ensure that the
penalty is reasonable and proportionate," PG&E Corp Chairman and
Chief Executive Tony Earley said in a statement.
The fine comprises $950 million to be paid to the state
treasury, $400 million to a PG&E plan to boost pipeline safety
and an estimated $50 million earmarked for more than 75 specific
safety remedies ordered by the commission.
When combined with another $635 million the agency
previously ordered the utility to pay to modernise pipelines,
the overall penalties PG&E faces from the San Bruno disaster
would exceed $2 billion, the commission said.
The agency previously ruled that all penalties must come
from shareholders and may not be passed on to utility customers.
The company said its total shareholder impact could reach
$4.75 billion, including $2.7 billion in estimated costs it said
had already been incurred or are forecast to be incurred to
improve the safety of its natural gas operations.
The pipeline explosion on Sept. 9, 2010, in San Bruno, a
city just south of San Francisco, destroyed an entire
neighborhood, killing eight people and injuring 58.
The National Transportation Safety Board later blamed the
utility's lax approach to pipeline safety and weak oversight by
regulators. A federal grand jury in April indicted the company
on 12 felony counts of violating safety regulations. The company
has pleaded not guilty.
