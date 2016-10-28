BRIEF-W&T Offshore announces initial production from ship shoal 349 "Mahogany Field" A-18 well
* W&T Offshore announces initial production from ship shoal 349 "Mahogany Field" A-18 well
HOUSTON Oct 28 Phillips 66 expects a permit for a controversial oil pipeline under the Missouri River near Native American land in North Dakota to be granted, the U.S. refiner's chief executive said on Friday.
"There's not that much left to be finished once we get the easement to go underneath the Missouri River," Phillips 66 Chief Executive Greg Garland told analysts on a conference call. "So I think that can be wrapped up in relatively short order. Obviously we need to get started on that. We would expect that we will get that." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* W&T Offshore announces initial production from ship shoal 349 "Mahogany Field" A-18 well
* PulteGroup reports financial results for 2016 fourth quarter
Jan 26 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 14.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by higher sales in its aerospace systems business, which makes the center sections for F-35 fighter jets.